Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,584,000 after buying an additional 1,320,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 13,733.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,241,000 after purchasing an additional 538,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,433,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,382,000 after purchasing an additional 212,459 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,540 shares of company stock worth $7,822,630. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $157.99. 237,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,216. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

