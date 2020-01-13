Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.10 on Monday, hitting $1,436.83. The company had a trading volume of 931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,343.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,434.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

