Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after buying an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after buying an additional 402,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.17. 1,544,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

