PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 399,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,552,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PetroChina by 57.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

NYSE PTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.62. 54,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

