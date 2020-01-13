Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 833,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.