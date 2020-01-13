Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.