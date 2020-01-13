Phantomx Trading 367.5% Higher This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 46.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 367.5% higher against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $3,950.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00796391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000748 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

