Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE:PM opened at $87.55 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

