Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ping Identity traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 40694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $1,093,089,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $9,488,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

