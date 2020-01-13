Pinkcoin Reaches Market Cap of $506,878.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $506,878.00 and $828.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,855,383 coins and its circulating supply is 414,594,947 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

