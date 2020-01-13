PM CAPITAL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,836,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 7.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $37,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,259,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,646,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,766,879. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

