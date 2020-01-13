POA (POA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,039.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance and Ethfinex. POA has a market cap of $2.50 million and $42,039.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

