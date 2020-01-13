Polianta Ltd Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS:IYJ traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.80. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.