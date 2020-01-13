Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $188,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,659,640 shares of company stock valued at $400,067,393. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.72. 12,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

