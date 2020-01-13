Polianta Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Booking makes up approximately 0.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,115.13.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,084.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,983.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,953.04. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.