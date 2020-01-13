PRIZM Market Cap Reaches $118.98 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002949 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $118.98 million and $477,772.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,117.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.30 or 0.03255202 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004461 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00630288 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002272 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.