Proven Growth and Income VCT (LON:PGOO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.77), approximately 14,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 4,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

The firm has a market cap of $117.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.90.

About Proven Growth and Income VCT (LON:PGOO)

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Proven Growth and Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proven Growth and Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.