Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

