Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for about $17.35 or 0.00212215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $6.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,845 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

