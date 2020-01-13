QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.97. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million.

Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Stephens lowered QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QCR by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QCR by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

