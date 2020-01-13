Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Tops $0.0001

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.66 or 0.05942201 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026517 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00114395 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

