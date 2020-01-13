Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

O traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 437.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after buying an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Realty Income by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,483,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,422,000 after buying an additional 283,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

