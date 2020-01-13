Reckon (ASX:RKN) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 26,713 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 77,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.43.

Reckon Company Profile (ASX:RKN)

Reckon Limited provides software solutions for small and medium businesses, larger businesses, accountants, bookkeepers, and lawyers in Australia, the United States, and others. It operates through Business Group, Legal Practice Management Group, and Accountant Practice Management Group segments. The Business Group segment engages in the development, distribution, and support of business accounting and personal wealth management software products, which include Reckon One and Reckon Accounts Hosted cloud software products, Reckon Accounts Business, and Reckon Accounts Personal.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.