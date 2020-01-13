Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Increased to GBX 860 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 748.10 ($9.84).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 769.24 ($10.12) on Thursday. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 772 ($10.16). The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 714.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 618.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.