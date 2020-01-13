Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Republic Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.83. 918,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,381. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

