Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Up 3.9%

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares were up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $20.27, approximately 71,874 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 484,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 428,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

