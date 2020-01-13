Reviewing Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acacia Communications and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications 6.58% 8.57% 6.89% Cirrus Logic 9.81% 13.04% 10.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Communications and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $339.89 million 8.32 $4.92 million $0.15 456.87 Cirrus Logic $1.19 billion 4.13 $89.99 million $2.05 41.30

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acacia Communications and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 1 10 2 0 2.08 Cirrus Logic 1 5 3 0 2.22

Acacia Communications currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.63%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.54%. Given Acacia Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acacia Communications is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Acacia Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

