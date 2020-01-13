Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $2,236,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,199 over the last ninety days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

