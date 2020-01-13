RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Down 2.3%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, 6,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 226,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,649,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,311,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent Robert Rystrom bought 80,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,300,000 shares of company stock worth $4,125,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

