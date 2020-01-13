Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,450

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,376.24 ($57.57).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,488 ($59.04) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,374.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,339.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

