Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 0.9%

Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.82 and last traded at $67.82, approximately 1,072 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39.

Rio Tinto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

