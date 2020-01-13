Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 2.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $11.74, approximately 112,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,111,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $637.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

