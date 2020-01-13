Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 2.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $11.74, approximately 112,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,111,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
The firm has a market cap of $637.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rite Aid by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
