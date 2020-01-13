Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 3,286 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDR. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,386. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

