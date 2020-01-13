Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.85. The stock had a trading volume of 269,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $127.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.6617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

