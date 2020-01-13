Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 521,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,032. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

