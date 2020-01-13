Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 1,877 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,242. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $94.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

