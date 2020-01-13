Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005345 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $43.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

