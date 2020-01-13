RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Position Trimmed by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in RPM International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,981. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.40. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

