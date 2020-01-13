RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in RPT Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RPT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. 341,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,924. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

