Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $148,948.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a total market cap of $148,948.00 and $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,338,400 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

