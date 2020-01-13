SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SAEX opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. SAExploration has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in SAExploration by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 632,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAExploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SAExploration by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SAExploration by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SAExploration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

