Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Shares of SFE opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

