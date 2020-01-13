salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $180.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,361 shares of company stock valued at $64,023,121 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

