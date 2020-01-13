Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Down 3.6%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, 318,114 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 224,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.49 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

