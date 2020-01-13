Sawyer & Company Inc Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $2,466,375.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,345 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,531.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.