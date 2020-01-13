Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.70. 711,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,585. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

