Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. 1,964,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.