Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 328,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

