Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €8.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.79 ($10.22).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of FRA SHA traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €9.49 ($11.04). The stock had a trading volume of 482,796 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.82. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

