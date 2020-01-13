Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.23. 11,664,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,031,005. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after acquiring an additional 266,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 27.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 852,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 89,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

